Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky and EBRD Vice President Matteo Patrone have discussed Ukraine's financial needs and cooperation priorities for 2027. The head of the Ukrainian government requested the EBRD's assistance in attracting donor funds for emergency repairs and the procurement of equipment for the energy and transport sectors, as well as in strengthening the bank's role in establishing a war-risk insurance mechanism.

Koretsky shared details of the discussion with EBRD Vice President Matteo Patrone via Telegram on Wednesday.

"Given the challenges this winter, energy is the top priority. We are counting on the EBRD's help in securing donor funds for emergency repairs and the purchase of equipment for recovery. We also discussed the possibility of financing to support the liquidity of Ukrenergo," Koretsky wrote.

According to him, the two also addressed cooperation in the transport infrastructure sector. "We are interested in new joint projects, including the procurement of locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia, the development of road corridors connecting to the EU, and the construction of a standard-gauge (European-gauge) railway line in Lviv region. We also talked about accelerating the preparation of new investment projects," Koretsky said, outlining a number of Ukraine's pressing needs.

"I asked the EBRD to strengthen its role in establishing a war-risk insurance mechanism." "This will expand access to credit for Ukrainian businesses," he wrote.

According to the head of the Ukrainian government, he expressed gratitude for the organization of a conference in Paris, where partners announced their readiness to provide over EUR 300 million for the restoration of the Chornobyl containment structure, which had been damaged by Russia.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the EBRD has directed approximately EUR 11 billion toward supporting Ukraine. I thank Matteo Patrone and the bank's team for their consistent support of Ukraine. We truly appreciate it," Koretsky concluded.