The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the codification procedure, which involves the official approval of new models of weapons for military use, for drones and electronic warfare (EW) systems, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has reported.

"EW systems that successfully pass testing will be codified within 10 days on the basis of a test report, without unnecessary paperwork, and the manufacturer will be responsible for the accuracy of the data," he wrote on the social media platform X.

According to Koretsky, manufacturers of unmanned systems will no longer have to wait for the military to confirm a need for their specific model before starting codification. A clear procedure and timeline for the codification of explosives have also been established.