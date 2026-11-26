Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has welcomed the sanctions imposed by the European Union against 15 Russian entities linked to Russia's military-industrial complex.

"Targeting Russia’s weapons production capacity is exactly the kind of action needed to weaken the aggressor. We appreciate the EU’s determination in this regard," he wrote on X.

Sybiha urged other partners to follow the EU's example and expand restrictions on Russia's access to foreign technologies and critical components.

As reported, the Council of the European Union on Wednesday decided to add 15 Russian entities to the list of those subject to tighter export restrictions on dual-use goods and advanced technologies, according to a statement published on the official website of the Council of the EU and the European Council.