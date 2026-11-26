The number of people affected by Russia's overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to seven, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) has reported.

"Seven people were affected by Russia's overnight attack. Another four people were evacuated, including two children," the service said in a statement on Telegram.

According to the SES, Russia attacked the capital's Desnianskyi district. At one location, the strike caused fires and destruction in non-residential buildings, while non-residential structures also caught fire at another location. All fires have been extinguished.

As reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko earlier said that four people had been affected by the attack, two of them in serious condition.