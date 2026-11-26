The Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV) and the Eastern Europe Foundation have signed a declaration of cooperation under which Estonia will allocate EUR 100,000 to connect another 240 Ukrainian schools to the state digital educational ecosystem Mriia.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the declaration was signed by ESTDEV Chief Executive Officer Andrea Kivi and Eastern Europe Foundation President Viktor Liakh.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Valeria Koval also attended the signing ceremony.

The document stipulates that school administrators and teachers will receive guidance and practical support to integrate the platform into their daily work and effectively use its digital tools. This will help schools strengthen communication, streamline educational processes and maintain continuity of learning during the challenging winter months.

"It is very important for us to be here and sign this agreement – it is an important step forward... Estonia is already doing a great deal in Ukraine, mainly in Zhytomyr region, but also in Kyiv and throughout the country, particularly in education. Thanks to this cooperation with the Eastern Europe Foundation, 240 Ukrainian schools will gain access to a platform that will provide students with more flexible learning opportunities," Minister Tsahkna said.

He added that Estonia also greatly values the opportunity to learn from Ukraine because, in his opinion, Estonians and Ukrainians are leaders in digitalization, education, particularly the development of the "e-school" concept, and artificial intelligence.

For her part, ESTDEV Chief Executive Officer Kivi noted that at this difficult time, when Russia is carrying out its aggressive attack, children must continue their education, and this initiative is one of the ways the organization can support them.

The project will be implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation.

"Undoubtedly, education is the second-highest priority for our society after defending the country. That is why all the efforts of civil society, the government, local authorities and municipalities are aimed at ensuring the continuity of the educational process during the most difficult period for our country," Foundation President Liakh said.

He added that the Mriia project was launched two years ago and that the application is now one of the most popular among Ukrainians.

As reported, in February 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed general secondary education institutions to ensure the use of the Mriia mobile application in the educational process starting from the 2024/2025 academic year. Beta testing of the application began in June 2024. On September 2, it became known that the first 40 schools in Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as Kyiv, had joined the Mriia application. Mriia currently has more than 1 million users and nearly 5,000 connected schools.

In late October 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers expanded the Mriia educational platform to cover preschool education. In May 2026, the Mriia.Doshkillia pilot project was launched in 40 preschool educational institutions across Ukraine.

In mid-November 2025, an extracurricular activities section was introduced on the educational platform, featuring more than 6,000 clubs. As of September 2026, Mriia.Pozashkillia offered more than 8,000 clubs and activity groups covering sports, arts and music, programming, science, technology and scouting. More than 350 schools had created their own clubs and groups within the system.

In September 2026, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced that Mriia was introducing a national gamification pilot project involving three new features in the application: an internal currency called "mriika," short daily quizzes on various topics known as "kmitlyvky," and a virtual space where accumulated mriikas could be exchanged for cinema tickets or tutoring sessions.

In October 2026, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced plans to develop and submit a draft law in December concerning the operation of the Mriia educational application and the use of electronic educational documents.

The document is expected to establish the legal framework for the operation of Mriia and the use of electronic educational documents.

In addition, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the state enterprise Diia are expected to ensure the operation of artificial intelligence modules in Mriia in December. This is expected to reduce the time teachers spend preparing for lessons, improve the use of academic performance and attendance analytics, and streamline timetable creation.