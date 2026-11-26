At least two people were killed after a Russian drone struck a multi-storey residential building in Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported.

"One person was killed as a result of the strike on the apartment building... Another body was found in the apartment that was hit by the enemy Shahed drone," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also reported that an apartment on the 15th floor of the building was on fire and that there were reports of people trapped under the rubble. Three people are known to have been affected.