Russian forces attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, leaving one person injured, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has reported.

"One person was injured. The enemy attacked four districts with drones nearly 20 times," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Hanzha, the district center of Nikopol and Marhanets community came under attack in Nikopol district. A 46-year-old man was injured and is receiving outpatient treatment. A petrol station and a shopping center were damaged in Pavlohrad.

In Kryvyi Rih, Russia attacked a warehouse building and a shop, while infrastructure was damaged in Novopil community of Kryvyi Rih district. An agricultural enterprise was damaged in Mykolaivka community of Synelnykove district, where a fire broke out.