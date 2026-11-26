Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized 2,319 Russian troops and four aircraft over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

According to the General Staff's morning update, Russia's total estimated combat losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, as of November 26, 2026, amount to approximately 1,645,899 personnel (+2,319), 12,512 tanks (+5), 25,992 armored combat vehicles (+18), 52,825 artillery systems (+24), 2,304 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 1,771 air defense systems (+2), 456 aircraft (+4), 3,229 ground robotic systems (+9), 621,002 operational-tactical UAVs (+989), 180,094 vehicles and fuel tankers (+495), and 4,943 pieces of special equipment (+6).

Meanwhile, on November 25, the General Staff said that on November 24 and overnight into November 25, Ukraine's Defense Forces had struck the Savasleyka airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, from which MiG-31 fighter jets capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles take off. According to preliminary information, three MiG-31 aircraft and two Su-34 aircraft were hit. The extent of the damage and the number of aircraft affected were still being clarified.