Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 87 of 113 Russian attack drones overnight on Thursday, the Ukrainian Air Force has reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 87 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (52 of them jet-powered), Gerbera and other types," the statement said.

The Air Force noted that the enemy also attacked with Iskander-M, Zircon and S-400 ballistic missiles launched from Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions. The number of missiles launched and information on how many were intercepted were not provided.

Shahed drones (76 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones were launched from the directions of Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Millerovo in Russia, as well as from occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in Crimea.

Strikes were recorded at 20 locations, while falling debris was reported at six others. The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.