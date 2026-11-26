Russian forces struck Kharkiv and 13 other settlements in Kharkiv region over the past day, killing four people and leaving six others affected, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has reported.

"Two people were killed in Kharkiv, a 26-year-old man was injured, and two women aged 18 and 39 and a 38-year-old man suffered acute stress reactions; two men aged 43 and 60 were injured in Zlatopil; and two people were killed on a road near the village of Dovzhyk," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.