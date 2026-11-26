The central part of Kryvyi Rih is experiencing major electricity supply disruptions following a Russian attack, Head of the city's Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul has reported.

"Due to the latest enemy attack on an infrastructure facility, there are significant electricity problems in the central part of the city. Heating and water supply systems are switching to generators. Municipal electric public transport has been suspended," he wrote on Telegram.

As reported, Russian forces attacked infrastructure facilities in Kryvyi Rih and its outskirts with jet-powered kamikaze drones on Wednesday evening.