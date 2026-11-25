Ukraine has every right to launch strikes deep into Russia's territory for the purpose of self-defense; at the same time, all responsibility for a possible escalation in the Baltic Sea region lies solely with Russia, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday evening, Tsahkna said Ukraine had every right to carry out strikes deep inside Russian territory, as such actions were part of its defence. He stressed that Estonia had maintained this position from the very beginning.

At the same time, the minister said Estonia did not allow anyone to use its territory to attack another country. He stressed that Estonia had not permitted its territory or airspace to be used for such purposes.

Tsahkna said Estonia did not want to see further escalation in the Baltic Sea or elsewhere, but argued that responsibility for the situation lay entirely with Russia. He said Russia could end the escalation immediately by stopping its aggression not only against Ukraine but also against Europe, adding that Russia was already attacking European countries through various acts of terrorism and sabotage.

The foreign minister also noted that the Baltic Sea was a lifeline for Russia, as more than 60% of its gas and oil exports passed through this corridor.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that Tallinn would send a signal to Ukraine regarding the risk of pollution in the Baltic Sea due to strikes on ships carrying Russian cargo and oil.