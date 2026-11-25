The Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) adopted a joint statement "On the return of Ukrainian children and their protection from illegal deportation, forced displacement, ideological indoctrination, and militarization," Verkhovna Rada Deputy Chairperson Olena Kondratiuk said.

"The resolution calls on the parliaments of PABSEC member states… to condemn, at the appropriate level, the Russian Federation's policies regarding the militarization, ideological indoctrination, deportation, and forced displacement of Ukrainian children," Kondratiuk said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to her, the resolution also called on the parliaments of PACE member states to adopt laws that would facilitate holding perpetrators accountable for crimes committed against Ukrainian children.

Kondratiuk said the resolution also states that the PA supports the implementation of United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/ES 11/9 Return of Ukrainian Children, which was adopted on December 3, 2025.

She said the resolution encourages governments, in coordination with Ukraine and through the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, to continue providing diplomatic, technical, and financial support for measures related to the search, verification, mediation, return, and reintegration of children, as well as to facilitate safe transit and ensure funding for Ukraine's state programs for recovery and reintegration.

The Deputy Chairperson said the draft statement was developed and presented by Ukraine's parliamentary delegation to PACE. The resolution was supported by Azerbaijan, Albania, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania, along with Ukraine.