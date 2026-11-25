The Ukrainian Blysk air defense laser system, developed by Carmin Sky, destroyed an enemy Geran jet drone for the first time in the world while defending a critical infrastructure facility, according to Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash), advisor to the President of Ukraine on defense technologies.

"Carmin Sky's "Blysk" air defense laser systems are demonstrating their first results in combat conditions. Recently, a combat laser deployed to protect a critical infrastructure facility shot down a "Geran" jet drone for the first time in the world," he said on Telegram on Wednesday. The post is accompanied by a video.

According to Beskrestnov, the project is being developed as part of the state program "Private Air Defense" with the support of the Brave1 defense cluster. "However," Flash said, "it is still too early to talk about mass production of the system due to ongoing testing."

"Several companies in Ukraine are engaged in research and development in the field of laser applications for air defense. Laser technologies are very complex and financially costly, so it's nice when someone has good news. It's still too early to talk about mass production of the laser. Testing is ongoing, during which the lasers are protecting critical infrastructure facilities," Beskrestnov said.