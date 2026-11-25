The process of integrating the components of Ukraine's Freyja anti-ballistic missile system has already begun, and the first prototypes of the system and their testing are expected this winter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The process of integrating the components has already begun: we need to effectively combine all the capabilities of the Freyja program participants so that this system actually works," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

According to him, issues regarding the components and other technical aspects of the program are currently being resolved.

"The first prototypes and testing are expected this winter," the president said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said the top priority remains accelerating the delivery of missiles from partners, particularly for the Patriot systems and other Ukrainian air defense systems.

"Unfortunately, we have not yet received any good news from the United States regarding this acceleration. Deliveries are still being delayed," he said.