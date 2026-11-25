A Ukrainian liaison officer will soon begin working in France to coordinate joint investigations. Additionally, Ukrainian and French police forces will expand the exchange of expertise regarding the dismantling of drug trafficking networks, combating money laundering, and investigating crimes involving cryptocurrencies.

This was announced on the National Police website following a meeting between Acting Head of the National Police of Ukraine, Maksym Tsutskiridze, Ambassador of the French Republic to Ukraine, Gaël Veyssière (referred to in the source as Brice Roquefeuil), and the Embassy’s Law Enforcement Attaché, Stéphane Barb.

Also representing the National Police at the meeting were Deputy Heads Oleksandr Fatsevych and Andriy Nebytov, as well as Director of the Department for International Police Cooperation, Zurab Adeishvili.

Tsutskiridze noted that cooperation has strengthened following his visit to Paris in September, where he held talks with the leadership of the French National Police and the National Gendarmerie. During that visit, the parties agreed on priorities for joint efforts, specifically addressing hybrid threats and fraudulent call centers.

"In less than a year, Ukrainian and French law enforcement agencies have engaged in over 600 operational contacts via Interpol and Europol channels. This includes concrete investigations, the tracking of suspects, and joint operations. The deployment of our liaison officer to France will facilitate faster coordination and strengthen direct interaction between the units of both countries," Tsutskiridze stated.

Roquefeuil confirmed the French side’s readiness to deepen the partnership and acknowledged the Ukrainian police’s achievements in dismantling drug laboratories. The parties discussed the continued exchange of practical expertise in countering synthetic drugs and the illicit trafficking of precursors. In this context, they also addressed the experience of Ukrainian law enforcement in investigating the Khimprom operation and shutting down the U420 network. The Head of the National Police emphasized that the operations of U420 were terminated in April, and none of the network’s outlets have resumed activity since then. Concurrently, at the initiative of the police and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the government has introduced controls over specific groups of narcotic and psychotropic substance derivatives. This limits the ability to circumvent prohibitions by altering chemical formulas.

The French side also proposed expanding cooperation in the prevention of and fight against corruption. Specifically, it invited the National Police to join the anti-corruption component of the Maidan technical assistance program in 2027. Furthermore, Ukrainian police officers have been invited to France for a professional exchange of experience.