The state must ensure all the rights and needs of national communities, as it is crucial today to maintain unity within society and share a collective responsibility for the future of Ukraine, stated the Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, during a roundtable discussion titled "Dialogue for unity: the state and national communities."

"I am convinced that the dialogue between the state and national communities must be constant, open, and substantive. It is important to listen to one another, discuss issues that require priority attention, and find solutions together," emphasized Kyrylo Budanov.

According to him, representatives of national communities are defending Ukraine on the front lines, assisting the Defense Forces, supporting civilians, and doing everything for the sake of our shared future. "It is important that this contribution is not only recognized but also met with appropriate attention from the state regarding the rights, needs, and interests of each national community. Behind every such issue are real people and their families. Therefore, our task is to ensure equal rights in practice," the Head of the Office of the President stressed.

Budanov also noted that it is vital today to recognize the unique power of unity, as Ukraine serves as a common home for various nationalities, cultures, languages, and traditions. "What unites us is far greater: it is our shared responsibility for the future of our state—its independence, its freedom, and its security. After all, the security of the state cannot be achieved without addressing the concerns of its various ethnic groups," the Head of the Office of the President remarked.

Furthermore, he added that protecting the rights of national communities is an essential component of Ukraine’s progress toward the European Union. During the round table talk, participants discussed state policy regarding the preservation of the cultural traditions of national communities, as well as the protection of endangered languages. Specifically, the conversation covered the provision of state grants to national communities. Legislative initiatives aimed at strengthening the protection of these communities, including expanding opportunities for education in one’s native language, were also addressed.

Furthermore, the discussion touched upon pension and financial support for the families of defenders of Ukraine—members of national communities—who lost their lives during the ATO/JFO (Anti-Terrorist Operation/Joint Forces Operation) between 2014 and 2022. A separate topic of discussion was the inclusion of losses suffered by national communities in the International Register of Damage for Ukraine.