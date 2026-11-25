Russian occupation forces launched massive strikes on Zaporizhia; according to preliminary data, four women, two men, and a girl were injured, the State Emergency Service (SES) has said on its website Wednesday evening.

The number of casualties is being verified.

It is reported that at one location, eight private residential buildings were partially destroyed, with no subsequent fire. At another location, a utility building and a car caught fire. In addition, 15 vehicles were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

State Emergency Service psychologists provided assistance to 14 citizens.

Emergency rescue operations have been completed. All emergency services were on the scene.