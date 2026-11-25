A large-scale exchange of prisoners of war will take place in several stages, the first of which is expected in late November or early December, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said.

"We will carry out the entire process, but we will do so in several stages. A thousand, then a few hundred at a time, in several stages. Because it's unlikely we'll be able to do it all in a single day," Budanov said in comments to journalists on Wednesday, which were broadcast by the publication Novyny.LIVE.

Responding to a follow-up question about when the exchange would begin, the head of the Office of the President noted that it would take place before Christmas. "The first stage should be earlier, definitely… Somewhere around late November or early December. These are more or less realistic dates for when the first prisoners of war are expected to return," he said.

According to Budanov, the process is already being coordinated with the Russian side, despite the usual difficulties in negotiations.

"The last time I spoke with the Russian side about this, everyone was working on it. There are certain classic sticking points – "we"ll give this back, but not that' – but we've been through this for many years," the head of the President's Office added.

He also noted that by the end of the year, Ukraine may be able to repatriate both prisoners of war and civilians: "I think we'll reach a point where, by the end of this year, we'll be able to bring back more people – both civilians and prisoners of war," Budanov said clarifying that the issue of evacuating civilians pertains, in particular, to Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.