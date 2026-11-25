During a meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the negotiation process and future security guarantees, stating that Kyiv is currently awaiting a date from the American side for a new four-party meeting that would include European participation.

"Naturally, we discussed negotiations and future security guarantees. Ukraine has done a great deal to fully integrate Europe into the peace process alongside America, and we are now waiting for the American side to provide a date for a new meeting—one that should involve four parties," Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The head of state noted that this marks the Estonian Foreign Minister’s fourth visit to Kyiv this year alone, allowing him to witness firsthand the intensification of Russian escalation over this period.

"I briefed him on the strikes against our energy infrastructure: Russia is investing heavily in attempts to destroy the normalcy of life. Consequently, anything that bolsters our resilience is vital. We discussed energy-related assistance and preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Estonia early next year," the President reported.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to Estonia for its support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people across all key areas.

As previously reported, the head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, noted in response to journalists' questions that a four-party working meeting, involving Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and European partners, could take place before Christmas.