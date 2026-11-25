At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured when Russian forces struck the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk region with an FAB-500 aerial bomb equipped with a UMPK (unified planning and correction module) on Wednesday, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"A 77-year-old man, who had just stepped outside from his apartment, was killed in the attack. Six men and four women, aged between 28 and 82, sustained injuries," the National Police stated on their Telegram channel.

According to law enforcement, the strike destroyed or damaged four apartment buildings, six private homes, and two civilian vehicles.