A four-party working meeting involving Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and European partners could take place before Christmas, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, on Wednesday in comments to journalists broadcast by Novyny.LIVE.

When asked whether a multilateral meeting involving Russia, Ukraine, European countries, and the United States would take place before Christmas, the head of the President's Office said, "Well, I hope so."

Assessing the likelihood of European representatives being physically present at the negotiating table given Russia's position, Budanov said: "Time will tell; I think it's realistic in a certain format."