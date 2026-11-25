The next meeting of the Ukrainian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission is scheduled for early 2027, announced Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán.

“Restoring mutual trust and building good-neighbourly relations between Hungary and Ukraine requires constructive dialogue and concrete results,” she said on X.

The minister welcomed the progress Ukraine has made in fulfilling its commitments under the ten points of the agreement on the rights of national minorities.

“Together with Vsevolod Chentsov, I will co-chair the Hungarian-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission, with its next meeting planned for early 2027. The relaunch of the Commission will provide an important opportunity to address outstanding bilateral issues and explore new areas of cooperation,” the post reads.

Orban added that she looks forward to the joint work and “to building a mutually beneficial partnership between Hungary and Ukraine based on respect and trust.”