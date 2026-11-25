Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) has announced the launch of a new Intercity train No. 777/778 on the Kyiv-Lviv route, with its first service scheduled for December 4.

Ukrzaliznytsia has created the new train in partnership with Mastercard and PUMB Bank. It will provide a convenient connection between the two cities most frequently travelled between by Ukrainians, the railway operator said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The train will depart Lviv for Kyiv at 0618 and arrive at 1230.

In the opposite direction, it will leave Kyiv at 1700 and arrive in Lviv at 2258.

The journey will take 5 hours 58 minutes, with the train running non-stop between the two cities, the statement said.