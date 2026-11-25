Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) rapid response unit in Zaporizhia region are assisting people affected by a Russian strike on Shevchenkivsky district of Zaporizhia.

“Working alongside other city emergency services at the scene, they provided first aid to five people and psychological first aid to another 12,” URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

The volunteers also carried out door-to-door visits in the damaged building, checked the surrounding area and transported two injured people to a healthcare facility.

Currently, the Zaporizhia regional branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross is distributing humanitarian assistance to people affected by the attack.

As reported, six people were wounded as a result of a Russian strike on Shevchenkivsky district of Zaporizhia on November 25. Multi-story residential buildings and vehicles were damaged. Emergency responders rescued five people, including three children, from blocked apartments.