U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has successfully facilitated the reunification of nine Ukrainian and Russian children with their families, marking the seventh such instance, bringing the total number of children returned through her humanitarian efforts to 43, according to a post on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

“Today, the reunification of nine children with their families occurred with the full cooperation of the Russian and Ukrainian leaders. I remain determined to continue my humanitarian work and bring families together,” stated U.S. First Lady.

She emphasized that every child reunited with their parents brings humanity one step closer to a better world for all, and that it is a moral imperative for adults to lift children above the divisions that fuel war, in order to immediately restore the simple joys of life.

“We can heal the world through peace, and peace begins with our children … Children in this region of the world, like children everywhere, cannot possibly understand why geography and government have put them into the horrors of war,” Melania Trump noted.

The message emphasizes that this reunion took place shortly after the U.S. First Lady secured a local ceasefire in Oleshky and Kherson region, which helped save nearly 800 lives and enabled the delivery of critically needed food, clean water, medicine, and medical aid.