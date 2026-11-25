Poland has asked allies to explore the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine when they’re headed toward NATO territory, Bloomberg reported.

“Warsaw put the idea up for discussion during a meeting of ambassadors of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization members in Brussels on Monday, people familiar with the matter said. Some countries backed the proposal, but the discussion was preliminary and no decision was made, they said requesting anonymity to discuss private matters,” the message reads.

Following the meeting, NATO announced that it would deploy an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft to Poland to monitor the country’s eastern region, and that it would consider sending additional assets.

According to sources, discussions in Brussels on Monday did not address specific details regarding what a potential NATO response—in terms of the deployment of resources—might entail.

Such a move would potentially require Kyiv to issue warnings and grant the alliance access to its airspace, the sources noted. Furthermore, any such step would require unanimous agreement among the allies, which, according to the sources, does not currently exist, as well as coordination by the Supreme Allied Commander.

The sources also pointed out that such a decision would carry risks, as it could effectively make NATO a party to the conflict—a line the alliance has been careful to avoid crossing, noted an official from a NATO eastern-flank member state, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

As previously reported, three Russian objects—two missiles and a jet-powered drone—landed on Polish territory last week. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that one of the objects was a Kh-101 missile.

"We are dealing with yet another provocation by Russia," the minister stated.