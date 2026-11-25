Kyivvodokanal has urged Kyiv residents and major industrial consumers to use water as sparingly as possible due to heavy strain on equipment following Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, the utility's press service said on Telegram.

The utility said municipal systems in the capital continued to operate under extremely difficult conditions following intensive attacks on critical infrastructure, making it particularly important to maintain the stable operation of water supply and wastewater systems.

"Reducing water consumption will help ease the strain on equipment and support the stable operation of the city's infrastructure," the utility said, adding that its specialists were continuing work to ensure the reliable operation of the capital's essential services.