The issue of accelerating the implementation of agreements on the protection of national minority rights was discussed with the Hungarian side, and a series of meetings is planned in the near future, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

The minister made the remarks at a press conference with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna and Economy Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko, responding to a question from Interfax-Ukraine about whether Ukraine and Hungary had indeed agreed to fulfill the requirements concerning national minorities before the end of 2027.

"The Hungarian community is also part of our European society. And we, as a state, are interested in implementing the highest European standards for the protection of national minority rights, the standards of the EU and the Council of Europe. Yes, this issue was discussed. We are taking a constructive approach. Why delay implementing those provisions that we can put into practice sooner, given that we already have a sufficient legal framework?" Sybiha said.

According to the minister, the issue was also discussed with his Hungarian counterpart Anita Orbán.

"Therefore, in the near future, we have a series of meetings planned, as well as the resumption of the work of numerous mechanisms and commissions, so that we can listen to each other and jointly achieve mutually beneficial goals that contribute to the development of good-neighborly relations and serve the interests of our peoples," Sybiha said.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said that Kyiv and Budapest had agreed to bring forward, where possible, the implementation of Ukraine's commitments regarding national minority rights, for which the deadline had been set at the end of 2027.