Chairman of the Board of the Republican Foundation of Ukraine and former Polish Deputy Economy Minister Piotr Kulpa has proposed establishing a new European fund to purchase weapons from Ukraine's defense industry, a so-called "response fund" to counter Russia's intimidation of Europe.

"Ukraine, which today stands alongside Europe, has the ability to respond in a language that aggressors understand. I propose creating a 'response fund' to which citizens, companies and public institutions in Europe could contribute money to purchase weapons from Ukraine's defense industry. These are weapons that could be used to strike back. If the fund accumulates millions, tens or hundreds of millions of euros, it will become clear that every act of aggression comes at a price," Kulpa said during a discussion titled "Russia's Hybrid Aggression and Western Passivity in 2026: Is the Way Opening for a Larger-Scale Escalation?"

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Kulpa expressed his conviction that the political interests of the United States and Russia are focused on drawing Europe into a bloody war against Ukraine. According to him, Moscow seeks to intimidate European countries so that they are forced to turn to the United States and Russia for protection, while Washington aims to become the "ruler of the world."

"The United States wants the Russian Federation, which is undoubtedly the main aggressor, to intimidate Europe. It wants Europe, under pressure, to be forced to turn to Russia and the United States for protection. In this way, the United States would gain leverage, for example, to ensure a permanent presence of American troops in Europe for operations in the Middle East. Or, for example, to bring Europe into line with U.S. tariff policy, since this depends to a large extent on Europe itself," Kulpa said.