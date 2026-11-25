Ukrainian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Valeriy Zaluzhny has reported a meeting with former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (2019–2022) at the Churchill War Rooms, during which he said that a global decision on ending the war in Ukraine could only be made in Europe, as demonstrated by the trilateral talks in Shenzhen, China. He also warned of the dangers posed by calls from some Western politicians to stop providing assistance to Ukraine.

"In 2022, Boris Johnson had enough determination to give weapons to those who needed them to survive. A rare occurrence in today's world, for which Ukraine and I personally will always be grateful to him... Thanks to Ukrainians, millions of people are not yet being killed in Europe. But thousands of kilometers away, much like in Munich in 1938, someone is already trying to decide the fate of Ukraine and Europe in the interests of 'Vladimir's friend,' who has been unable to defeat Ukrainians on his own for 12 years," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Wednesday following the meeting.

At the same time, according to him, some politicians in Europe itself "promise to stop helping Ukraine for the sake of their ratings, explaining this by claiming that Ukrainians themselves are to blame for being attacked and killed."

"This is populism that invites war into the European homes of these very politicians. And it is the same cowardice that tried to appease the aggressor in the last century and ultimately led to the largest war in history," the diplomat stressed.

Zaluzhnyi emphasized that the future is determined primarily by security, which forms the foundation for economic growth, technological development and prosperity, and that business deals will not end the war in Ukraine.

"First, Ukrainian freedom is not for sale, especially on the secondary market. We not only die for it, but also kill, and we will kill anyone who encroaches upon it. Second, such a deal would mark the beginning of a world war. A war is ended not by satisfying the enemy's appetites, but solely by depriving the enemy of the ability to wage war. This requires unity, because without it a global solution is impossible. The events we witnessed in distant Shenzhen indicate that this global solution is possible only here, in Europe," the ambassador concluded.

As reported, earlier on Thursday, a bilateral meeting took place in Shenzhen between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which, according to Russian media, lasted 35–40 minutes. This was followed by a meeting between Trump and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping, during which the U.S. president said that the United States and China were jointly seeking to help end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"We are working together to find ways to help with the war between Russia and Ukraine... I think I can speak for both of us," Trump said, addressing Xi.

A trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin began later, during which the U.S. president emphasized the importance of cooperation on nuclear non-proliferation and said that military operations against Iran had been conducted for precisely this purpose.

Speaking about efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, the U.S. president said: "I think things are developing."

"I believe that Putin – and hopefully the other side as well – would like to see the war in Ukraine end," Trump added.

Putin, for his part, spoke of the three countries' "shared responsibility" for "maintaining international peace and security" and said that their common goal was to "preserve and strengthen the system of international law."

"Our countries have many common interests in resolving regional conflicts, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine," the leader of the aggressor state claimed.

Xi Jinping, in turn, made no comments regarding the war in Ukraine, saying only that China, Russia and the United States should cooperate in addressing global challenges and jointly safeguarding peace and stability. However, he noted that the world was undergoing accelerating changes and that there was no peace on the planet.

He also said that nuclear weapons should be completely banned and eliminated worldwide.