Russian forces launched strikes on the Malyn territorial community in Zhytomyr region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported on its Telegram channel.

The strikes sparked fires at several locations and damaged buildings of various types and trucks.

"One person was killed, five were injured, and one person was rescued by emergency workers from the burning cab of a truck," the statement said, without specifying the settlements where the casualties occurred.

The SES noted that constant air raid alerts had forced rescuers to periodically suspend operations and move to safe locations.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attacks are currently underway. Information is being updated.