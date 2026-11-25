Ukrainian MP and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko attended a farewell ceremony for Viacheslav Briukhovetsky, a Hero of Ukraine, prominent intellectual, statesman and advocate for Ukrainian independence. The ceremony took place on the grounds of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, which Briukhovetsky revived, the party said on its website.

“We are living through days when we lose true heroes every day. But this day is special. For me, Viacheslav was always associated first and foremost with the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. I put Petro Mohyla and Viacheslav Briukhovetsky on a par,” Poroshenko said.

“I am deeply grateful to fate that Viacheslav was always by my side. During the Orange Revolution, we embraced as he led the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy marchers to Independence Square,” Ukraine’s fifth president recalled.

“I think he was the only rector who stepped forward and showed such a responsible approach as a statesman. He was a teacher, a philosopher and a rector, but above all he was a statesman. I am deeply grateful to him for supporting Ukraine and for always supporting me. I value that very, very much,” Poroshenko said.

“That was true when he stood alongside great statesmen in the First of December Initiative Group, when he welcomed our team to the academy, and when he offered wise, gentle and firm guidance on how to move Ukraine forward,” he said.

“We already miss him greatly. It is our responsibility to safeguard Ukraine, which is now in mortal danger. We must protect it and bring it back to Europe. We must fulfill the sacred dream of a great son of the Ukrainian people, to whom Ukraine bids farewell today,” Poroshenko said.