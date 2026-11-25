New joint projects and deeper interregional cooperation were discussed by Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky and Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ukraine Roelof Sander van Ees, who arrived in the Lviv region on his first working visit, the regional administration head said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He also reported that EUR 4 million had been allocated this year with the support of the Netherlands to improve the quality of treatment for children with cancer in the Lviv region. The funds are intended for the establishment of a modern neuro-oncology centre, laboratories and a neurosurgical operating unit.

During the meeting, the ambassador also reaffirmed the Netherlands' continued support for Ukraine, noting that the total amount of military assistance his country has already announced and earmarked for Ukraine has exceeded EUR 10.4 billion.

"I thank the Ambassador, the Government and the people of the Netherlands for their support for Ukraine and their partnership with the Lviv region," the head of the regional administration said in a statement.