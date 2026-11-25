Ukraine is ready to conduct a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war, Secretary of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Dmytro Usov said during a meeting with Russian POWs at a detention camp.

"Ukraine continues to work consistently to bring all its citizens home from Russian captivity. Our readiness for an exchange remains unchanged – we are open to concrete steps to bring Ukrainian defenders, both men and women, back home," the Coordination Headquarters said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

Usov also drew attention to the conditions in which Russian prisoners of war are being held, noting that they comply with international humanitarian law.

"As a civilized state governed by the rule of law, Ukraine complies with the requirements of international humanitarian law. All the necessary conditions for your detention have been provided here. You have the opportunity to work, rest and maintain contact with the outside world," he said.

As reported, on November 13, following a meeting with U.S. President's representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Russia had agreed, with the approval of the United States, to conduct the largest prisoner of war exchange to date.

On November 17, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready to carry out the prisoner exchange in the coming weeks, but the timing would depend on the actions of the Russian side and communication between Russia and U.S. representatives.