The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) took part in a joint special operation by Ukraine's Defense Forces targeting two Russian oil refineries – Kuibyshev and Syzran refineries, both located in Russia's Samara region, the agency has reported.

"Following the strike on Kuibyshev refinery, fires were recorded in several areas of the facility. The AVT-4 and AVT-5 primary oil refining units, a catalytic reforming unit and two storage tanks were hit," the SBU said in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the Ukrainian security service, the facility is one of the largest oil refineries in Samara group and is part of the Rosneft corporate structure. Its refining capacity amounts to approximately 7 million tonnes of oil per year.

"A large-scale fire broke out at the Syzran refinery following the strikes. According to preliminary information, the following units were hit: the AVT-6 primary oil refining unit, the sulfur treatment unit, the catalytic reforming unit, the hydrotreating unit and the isomerization unit, as well as two storage tanks," the statement said.

The SBU specified that the refinery has a designed processing capacity of approximately 8.5-8.9 million tonnes of oil per year. It produces petrol, diesel fuel and aviation kerosene and actively supplies fuel to Russian troops.

Both facilities are of strategic importance for supplying the Russian army with fuel.

"The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, continues systematically reducing Russia's military and economic potential. Strikes on oil refineries directly affect the enemy's ability to supply its army with fuel and generate excess profits from oil sales abroad," the statement concluded.