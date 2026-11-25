Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has reported that Russia attacked substations, power generation facilities, power transmission lines and gas infrastructure in four regions overnight.

"The main target of tonight's attack was the energy sector: substations, power generation facilities, power transmission lines and gas infrastructure. Damage has been reported in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the situation is most difficult in Zaporizhia, but energy workers are taking all necessary measures to restore electricity supply as quickly as possible.

"The enemy also targeted logistics routes in the south of the country. Civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. One person was killed in Kyiv region," the prime minister added.