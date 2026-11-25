The Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), occupied by Russia, lost its connection to Ukraine's power grid again at 4:28 a.m. Wednesday due to the disconnection of the 330-kV Ferosplavna-1 transmission line, Ukraine's National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom said.

The Ukrainian nuclear power plant operator explained that the ZNPP's disconnection occurred as a result of shelling by Russian troops on the right bank of the Dnipro River, 13 km from the Ferosplavna substation.

According to Energoatom, the plant's own needs are currently being supplied by backup diesel generators.

"Systematic damage to energy infrastructure near the ZNPP caused by Russian shelling increases the risk of a nuclear accident. The only guarantee of restoring nuclear and radiation safety is the return of the plant to Ukraine's full control and to its sole legitimate operator, Energoatom," the company said.

The Ministry of Energy said that this was the 17th loss of external power supply to the ZNPP since the beginning of the year.