Ukraine has the political will to combat corruption at lower levels, but tackling high-level corruption requires management decisions and reform of the law enforcement system to ensure that it operates as a unified whole, Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko has said.

In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, a video of which was published on the media outlet's YouTube channel, Klymenko was asked whether, in his opinion, there was political will to eradicate high-level corruption.

"We can clearly see that there is political will to fight corruption at lower levels. This is accepted... When it comes to fighting corruption at the highest level, there is no political will," the SAPO chief said.

"Whether such political [will] will emerge remains unclear, because fighting corruption requires, at the very least, a response to the cases that have already been exposed," Klymenko added.

According to the SAPO chief, anti-corruption agencies cannot address the full scale of corruption-related offences.

"We can show where the problem lies... but if you look at the results or decisions made following our investigations, there have been none," he said.

Klymenko added that virtually no changes had taken place.

"Some part of the system has been dismantled, but overall, everything continues to function as before," he said.

The SAPO chief is convinced that dismantling the corruption system as a whole requires management decisions at the level of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada, as well as legislative amendments.

"There needs to be cooperation and coordination among all law enforcement agencies... The law enforcement system must be reformed, including those agencies that have not yet undergone reform, so that the entire system can work as a single unit to combat both corruption and crime in general.

"This can be achieved within such a framework. Under a different arrangement, it is extremely difficult, because if some agencies fight corruption while others provide cover and obstruct those efforts, we will achieve no effective results whatsoever. Who will prevail is a matter that only Ukrainian society can decide," the SAPO chief concluded.