Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, together with Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Ágnes Forsthoffer, commemorated the victims of the so-called Operation Malenkiy Robot, during which Hungarians, Germans and other civilians from Transcarpathia were subjected to mass deportations by the Soviet authorities in 1944-1946.

Stefanchuk recalled that on September 3 this year, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine recognized these repressions as a crime against humanity in a gesture of respect for the shared history of the two nations.

"We commemorate the victims of 'Malenkiy Robot' – the mass Soviet deportations of Hungarians, Germans and civilians from Transcarpathia in 1944-1946... Both Ukrainians and Hungarians know well the true cost of totalitarian violence originating in Moscow," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

As reported, during a working visit to Hungary in October, Stefanchuk met with Speaker of the National Assembly Ágnes Forsthoffer to discuss tragic chapters of the two countries' shared history, including Soviet repressions and the forced deportation of Hungarians in 1944-1946. He also presented the Hungarian National Museum with a signed copy of the Verkhovna Rada resolution recognizing and condemning these crimes. Stefanchuk began his visit by paying tribute to Hungarians deported to the Soviet Union.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar thanked the Ukrainian parliament for adopting the September resolution concerning crimes committed against Hungarians in Transcarpathia in 1944-1946, including forced labour and mass deportations.