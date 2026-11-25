Independent MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, head of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on possible violations of legislation in the areas of defence and anti-corruption policy, may put the issue of whether he has a conflict of interest to a vote within the commission. If the TIC supports this decision, the heads of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies will attend its meeting, as required by law, Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko has said.

In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, a video of which was published on the media outlet's YouTube channel, Klymenko explained why he did not attend Honcharenko's commission meeting on November 23.

"I wrote a letter explaining that I had an international meeting," he said.

He added that the SAPO had submitted three statements rather than two. In one of them, the agency provided materials from a criminal investigation that, according to Klymenko, refute some of the testimony given by General Serhiy Duka, an SBU general suspected in the Carthage 2 case, before the commission. The SAPO also requested that the commission review these materials and contact the relevant law enforcement agency, attaching a written statement warning Duka of criminal liability for knowingly providing false testimony.

Klymenko stressed that the issue was not that anti-corruption officials were unwilling to attend the commission's meetings.

"This is a matter of two minutes: you put the statement to a vote, the commission votes that there is no conflict of interest (in one of the letters sent by the SAPO to the TIC, Klymenko pointed to a possible conflict of interest involving Honcharenko in connection with a case concerning his father and the alleged misappropriation of property belonging to Odesa International Airport – IF-U), and that's it. You inform us of the date of the meeting, and we will come and speak with the Temporary Investigative Commission," the SAPO chief explained.

According to Klymenko, this is the procedure established by law, and it must be followed "to ensure the integrity of the process." He explained that under the law, no individual can make a unilateral decision on whether a conflict of interest exists.

"This letter was addressed not to him (Honcharenko), but to the commission," he noted.

"I simply don't see any problem with putting this issue to a vote, adopting a decision and continuing to work within the framework of the law," Klymenko added.

Commenting on materials published by former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, which accuse Nataliia Redich, head of a law firm, and the SAPO chief's wife of involvement in corruption schemes, Klymenko said that it would be appropriate to publish the relevant notice of suspicion.

"As for whether my wife was involved, I am certain that she was not," he said.

He clarified that his wife works as an ordinary lawyer at Redich's law firm, which was mentioned in Kravchenko's materials.

"Why this colleague of hers is considered a person close to me is not clear at all... As for this particular case concerning the recovery of unjustified assets, it was handled by a different prosecutor, not the one mentioned in the published materials. Our position in court never changed, we won at every level, and the asset recovery process is now under way... some car, apparently," the SAPO chief added.

Klymenko also expressed surprise that the TIC was summoning the heads of anti-corruption agencies while failing to invite representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, which is responsible for pre-trial investigations, to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the existence or absence of notices of suspicion.

As reported, on November 23, none of the individuals invited to a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on possible violations of legislation in the areas of defence and anti-corruption policy attended. Those invited included SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Director Semen Kryvonos, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

The commission subsequently invited them again, allowing them to choose a date for a meeting they could attend.

"Unfortunately, I have to state that all those invited, from both sides, ignored today's meeting," TIC Head and MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

According to him, such a level of disregard had never previously occurred in the history of the commission and was unacceptable. Honcharenko recalled that, following testimony by SBU General Serhiy Duka, a figure in the Carthage case, at the previous meeting, information from the invited officials was particularly important.

Among other things, Duka told the commission that allegations made by former Prosecutor General Kravchenko concerning unlawful actions by the NABU director and a person close to the SAPO chief were credible. He also claimed that anti-corruption agencies had seized a document from the Prosecutor General's Office during searches containing information about cases involving Kryvonos and a person close to the SAPO chief.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda interview with SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko.