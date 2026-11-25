Russia attacked the Naftogaz Group's gas production infrastructure in Poltava region overnight, causing a major fire at the site and forcing operations to be halted, acting CEO of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Fedorenko said.

"This is not the first such attack and, unfortunately, it will not be the last. The enemy is deliberately targeting gas production to deprive Ukrainians of heat in winter," Fedorenko commented on Facebook.

He said that as soon as the security situation allows, the company's specialists will assess the extent of the damage and its consequences and determine further steps.