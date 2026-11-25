The number of people injured in a Russian strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia has risen to six, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin has reported.

"The number of injured has risen to six, including two children," Semikin wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) clarified that those injured included three men aged 32, 71 and 74, an 88-year-old woman and two children aged five and 11.

"All of them are receiving the necessary medical assistance. Information on the exact number of injured is being clarified," the SES said in a statement.

Rescuers extinguished fires in a garage and two cars. The blast wave and debris damaged residential buildings. Emergency workers rescued five people, including three children, from apartments where they had been trapped. SES psychologists provided assistance to 19 residents.

Earlier reports indicated that three people had been injured.