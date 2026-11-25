The international charitable foundation Caritas Ukraine and Ukraine Crisis Appeal have launched the BRIDGE mobile rehabilitation team project in Poltava and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Under the project, multidisciplinary mobile teams from the Caritas Poltava and Caritas Ivano-Frankivsk medical centers visit veterans, civilians affected by the war, children, as well as elderly people and people with disabilities who are unable to leave their homes, Caritas Ukraine said in a press release.

The project is funded by Ukraine Crisis Appeal (Australia), operating with the support of Rotary Australia World Community Service (RAWCS) and backed by the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO), through donations from the Ukrainian diaspora and the Australian community.

"Ukrainian legislation allows assistance to be provided at home, but many communities have no mobile rehabilitation teams, while family doctors lack the time and resources to coordinate follow-up care. After discharge, people often return to damaged housing, overcrowded settlements or villages where they receive no systematic support. Veterans and civilians with war-related injuries lose the progress they have made, while elderly people become confined to their homes with contractures, pressure sores and chronic pain that could have been prevented," the organization explained.

Caritas Ukraine also said that major medical centers in Ukraine are traditionally located in cities with populations of more than one million, while many people who need rehabilitation live in rural areas.

"Poltava region has received many internally displaced people from Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ivano-Frankivsk region is relatively safer and hosts displaced people and veterans, including those relocating there after treatment at national centers. Caritas collects clinical feedback and outcome data from patients and their families to improve the model and build the evidence base needed by the government and local authorities. The goal is for them to co-finance home-based rehabilitation in the future, so that it does not depend solely on humanitarian funding," Caritas Ukraine said.

Under the project, each team combines physical therapy, elements of occupational therapy and speech therapy, psychological support and social counseling. The course lasts eight weeks, with two one-hour sessions per week. Relatives and caregivers are taught how to safely move patients, prevent pressure sores, contractures and falls, and take care of their own emotional health. The teams themselves also undergo comprehensive training.

Ukraine Crisis Appeal (Australia) is Australia's largest public humanitarian fundraising initiative for Ukraine. Donations to the initiative are tax-deductible. The initiative operates with the support of Rotary Australia World Community Service (RAWCS), which provides institutional governance, compliance, transparency and tax benefits. It is supported by the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO), an organization representing Ukrainian community organizations across Australia.

Ukraine Crisis Appeal (Australia) is entirely volunteer-run and has minimal administrative costs. The initiative works with accredited, audited implementing partners in Ukraine, including Caritas Ukraine, the UNBROKEN National Rehabilitation Center, the Nazareth Rehabilitation Center, Rotary and Tabletochki. UCA funding covers, among other things, emergency evacuations from frontline areas, mobile medical clinics, assistance with energy supplies and winter heating, surgical equipment for trauma care, drinking water filtration, pediatric care, child-friendly trauma recovery centers, safe shelters for displaced people, etc.

The international charitable foundation Caritas Ukraine, established in 1994, has one of the country's largest nongovernmental networks of medical and social services in communities. The organization cooperates with the Ministry of Health, the National Health Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and local authorities to provide emergency assistance and licensed medical care to people affected by the war throughout Ukraine.