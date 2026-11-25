Russian forces shelled settlements in Donetsk region seven times over the past day, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has reported.

"On November 24, the Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region in Kramatorsk," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that the strikes on Kramatorsk were carried out using a KAB-250 guided aerial bomb and an FPV drone.

In addition, an FPV drone damaged an infrastructure facility in Donetske, part of the Mykolaivka community. In Sloviansk, a Gerbera unmanned aerial vehicle damaged five houses overnight.

In Ocheretyne, part of the Oleksandrivka community, two residential buildings were destroyed and another 13 were damaged, while an infrastructure facility was damaged near Lvivka.

A total of 564 people, including 42 children, were evacuated from frontline areas over the past day.