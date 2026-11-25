The portrayal of the situation as a confrontation between "the authorities and anti-corruption agencies" is a misperception resulting from poor communication, as the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are also part of the government system, SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko has said.

"We have no information indicating the involvement of the Presidential Office itself in the campaign currently being waged against anti-corruption agencies," Klymenko said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, a video recording of which was published on the outlet's YouTube channel.

Asked whether the Presidential Office could put an end to the campaign against anti-corruption agencies, the SAPO chief said:

"Could the Presidential Office stop this? I think it could, in principle, do so within two minutes. These media attacks, which are being amplified through anonymous Telegram channels that are effectively controlled and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), are simply a matter of political will. I believe this could be done quite quickly."

Klymenko suggested that the failure to take action to stop the campaign against anti-corruption agencies could be "a matter of waiting and seeing."

According to Klymenko, the authorities made a strategic communication mistake from the very beginning of NABU's and SAPO's operations.

"Every exposure of wrongdoing by us was perceived by society through the messaging of the individuals we had exposed. The person under investigation would say that anti-corruption agencies were weakening the president and that this was an attempt to put pressure on him. As a result, society came to perceive the situation as a confrontation between 'the president and anti-corruption agencies'," the SAPO chief explained.

He stressed that the narrative, which is also being conveyed abroad, suggesting that "the authorities in Ukraine are not fighting corruption, that anti-corruption agencies are fighting corruption while the authorities obstruct them," is incorrect, since anti-corruption agencies are part of the government system, as well as the law enforcement and state institutions.

"Because of attempts by individuals involved in criminal proceedings to manipulate the narrative, and the complete lack of communication from the Presidential Office and the president regarding our investigations, society has come to perceive the situation in this way: 'Whose side are they on?', followed by claims of 'Russian influence', then arguments that corruption should only be tackled after the war, which also failed to gain acceptance. Now there is a new argument concerning the negotiation track, suggesting that investigations undermine Ukraine's negotiating position. But that is also untrue," the SAPO chief concluded.

As previously reported, on November 17, the heads of anti-corruption agencies warned about various information operations aimed at undermining public trust in SAPO and NABU in connection with investigations into Operation Carthage.

"After the second Carthage operation and all these developments, my assessment is as follows: we have accumulated so many enemies that we are now in the most dangerous situation in the entire history of our existence," NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said.

He stressed that "many clans, financial and industrial groups, and political forces view us as completely hostile. They will use any opportunity to undermine NABU's and SAPO's main weapon – public trust."