The DeepState OSINT project has reported an advance by Russian forces near the village of Rai-Oleksandrivka in Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, over the past day.

"The enemy has advanced near Rai-Oleksandrivka," the project said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

According to the project's maps, Russian forces have advanced west of the village towards the neighboring village of Orikhovatka and the city of Kramatorsk. However, Rai-Oleksandrivka is not fully under Russian control, with some of its streets remaining in the so-called grey zone. Orikhovatka remains entirely under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The area under Russian occupation increased by 0.95 square kilometers over the past day, while the so-called penetration area (grey zone) expanded by another 2.72 square kilometers.

No changes were reported on other sections of the frontline over the past day, including the Huliaipole direction in Zaporizhia region, where Russian forces advanced by 5.51 square kilometers two days earlier, according to DeepState.

Rai-Oleksandrivka is located approximately 20 kilometers from Kramatorsk, although it is not the section of the frontline closest to the city.