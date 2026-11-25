Russian forces struck enterprises in Chernihiv, Koriukivka and Novhorod-Siversky districts of Chernihiv region on Tuesday, November 24, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) has reported.

"One man, born in 1965, was killed as a result of the Russian attack," the agency said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel, without specifying the settlement or district where the incident occurred.

The attacks also triggered fires in buildings used for various purposes.

Due to repeated air raid alerts, rescuers were forced to periodically suspend their operations and take shelter. Despite these interruptions, SES units managed to extinguish all the fires.