The number of people injured after an enemy drone struck the courtyard of an apartment building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv has risen to three, Kyiv police press service has reported.

"Three local residents, aged 21, 59 and 74, sustained injuries. Medical personnel provided them with assistance without hospitalizing them," the police said in a statement posted on their Telegram channel.

As previously reported, on Tuesday evening, November 24, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle struck the courtyard of a 16-storey residential building. The impact caused a fire covering a total area of 50 square meters on the first and second floors. The building's facade was also damaged from the first to the seventh floors, while windows in neighboring buildings were shattered.

Earlier reports indicated that two people had been injured.