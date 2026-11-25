Russian armed forces attacked Kharkiv and six settlements in the region over the past day. One person was killed and 14 others were injured as a result of the attacks, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"A 50-year-old man was killed on the road between the settlement of Stary Saltiv and the village of Fedorivka. A 64-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were injured, while five other people suffered acute stress reactions. In the city of Lozova, men aged 41 and 66 and women aged 67, 48 and 40 were injured. In the city of Merefa, a 46-year-old man was injured, while a 78-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction," Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.